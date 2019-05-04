In just the last week, further evidence of the economy’s strength has come to the forefront. Just four months ago, the pundits were skeptical that the economy could continue to grow given the decreasing impact of the tax cuts, the apparent Fed policy of increasing interest rates, the tariff tirade, the stock market swoon in the fourth quarter of last year and slowing global growth. The economy has quietly ignored the tumult at the end of last year and now appears to be on much firmer footing. The following recent indicators show the economy’s strength.

GDP: Last Friday’s GDP growth came in at an unexpected 3.2 percent. Most pundits placed growth at 2 percent or less. The reading was boosted by net exports and building of inventories with some commenting that those will be non-recurring items. This was the strongest first quarter growth in four years — the first quarter is usually the weakest of the year, often affected by winter weather. This growth was achieved despite soft consumer spending (which usually accounts for 2/3 of GDP growth) and a lagging housing sector. With very low unemployment, increasing wages and good consumer confidence, the consumer is in good shape so prospects for consumer spending picking up are good along with a better showing in the auto industry.

Inflation: Inflation has been surprisingly muted in this recovery. The Federal Reserve has had a goal of reaching a 2 percent level of inflation and so far has not achieved that. This past Monday, the Commerce Department reported that inflation came in at 1.6 percent for March, down from 2 percent in December and 1.8 percent in January. As economic growth picks up and unemployment is low, you usually expect inflationary pressures from demand for products and rising wages. That has just not occurred at the expected level. What is good about this phenomenon is that it keeps pressure off of the Fed to raise rates, which are still quite low. It is even fueling speculation that rates could fall after four years of rising rates, albeit at still historically low levels. This is good news for the consumer and business as financing costs should remain low for the foreseeable future.

Stock market: On Tuesday, the stock market completed the best four-month start to a year since 1999. The Dow is up 14 percent, which is its best yearly start since 1999. The S&P 500 is up 18 percent, which is its best yearly gain since 1987. The NASDAQ’s 22 percent gain is its best start since 1991.

For many, the good economy of the past couple years has been characterized as a sugar high from which there will inevitably be a fall. While there is a recession out there, it does not appear to be anywhere in the short- or medium-term horizon. In fact, we may be entering a period of sustained growth driven by supply side factors.

An article in Monday’s Wall Street Journal by Jon Hilsenrath raises that possibility. He maintains that two key growth drivers, labor and productivity, are picking up. He cites a couple factors impacting the foregoing. The growth of the labor force in the first quarter of this year was 1 percent from a year ago. While that seems low, it is double the rate of growth we had in the labor force from 2010 to 2017. While an aging population is weighing on growth, it appears that rising wages and job opportunities have brought people back into the work force and kept older workers on the job longer.

Productivity has lagged for several years but seems to be on the uptick. However, with what is known about how many hours Americans worked and how fast output grew, a company by the name of Macroeconomic Advisers, a modeling firm, estimates that productivity grew 2.3 percent in the first quarter. We will know for sure when the Labor Department releases its estimate of productivity growth this Thursday, after my deadline to submit this missive.

If you simply add productivity growth of 2 percent to labor force growth of 1 percent, it adds up to 3 percent growth in economic output. So we will see if growth is sustainable.

In summary, I read a quote from Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan Chase. At their company’s earnings outlook on April 12, he said,” People are going back to the workforce. Companies have plenty of capital. Business confidence and consumer confidence are both rather high. … It could go on for years. There’s no law that says it has to stop.” I hope the economist and banker are correct.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.