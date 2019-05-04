From The Independence Examiner during the week of April 28-May 3, 1919:

• “NO PARADE HERE” – There will no parade of the local batteries in Independence before the 129th Field Artillery reaches Kansas City. Mayor Ott received this morning an answer to his telegram to the Adjutant General asking that the officers be permitted to stop the train here and parade the batteries. The department declined to permit the stop. … At 2 o’clock this afternoon Mayor Ott issued a proclamation asking all business men to close tomorrow morning and remain closed until 1 o’clock to give everybody an opportunity to welcome the homecoming boys.

• “BLUE SPRINGS NEWS” – Graduating exercises will be held at Eureka School Wednesday night. … Sunny Vale School closed Friday. Bessie Ford was the only pupil to finish the course.

• “LEGISLATORS NERVOUS” – Jefferson City, Mo. – With the end of the session in sight, the legislators are showing signs of the strain. It resulted last night in a fist fight between two members of the House Committee on Accounts. Representative Whitacker asked to be relieved on the record of any responsibility for the accounts approved by the Chairman of the committee, Guy H. Waring of Jasper County. The other members of the committee pried the men apart. Bills are being hurried through committees and passed in both houses in bunches.

From The Examiner during the week of April 28-May 3, 1969:

• “JSA LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO BETTER SQUARE AREA” – The Jackson Square Association at its annual meeting last night at Gibbons Cafe launched an aggressive campaign to bring more businesses to the square area; to clean up the business section; to enliven the appearance of the central business area, and to attract more shoppers to the area. In addition, a determined effort will be made to create two parking areas under a special benefit district.

• “CAR WORKERS STRIKE AT LEEDS’ GM PLANT” – Some 4,700 auto workers added to the rash of major auto strikes today, walking out of the General Motors assembly plant in the Leeds District after last-minute talks broke off. Charles Tyler, president of United Auto Workers Local 93, said the main differences were over wages. Talks had been underway since November.

• “TV STATION FINDS HOME IN BLUE SUMMIT” – A $1 million-plus UHF television station with a broadcast radius of 70 air miles is scheduled for completion in Blue Summit by Sept. 15 if the current building trades strike ends pretty soon. The new station, with a 1,200-foot tower, has a license for transmission on Channel 50.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox