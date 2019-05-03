Missouri Route B will be closed at the Bourbeuse River crossing for several weeks as crews begin connecting the roadway to the new bridge.

Both directions of Route B are going to be closed to traffic while work is taking place starting May 6. The Missouri Department of Transportation expects work to be completed in early June.

Signs are posted detouring travelers along the alternate route around the work site.

Crews began work on the new bridge last year. It is being built on the east side of the existing bridge, approximately 10 miles north of St. James, is wider than the current bridge to allow for two lanes of traffic.

The Missouri Department of Transportation appreciates the patience of travelers while work is taking place.