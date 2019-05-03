The Rolla Floriculture Club is pleased to announce the Yard of the Month for May is awarded to Jim and Kathy McDonough at 1107 Highland Drive, Rolla. This yard is a colorful mix of perennials and annuals.

Early Spring color is provided by forsythia, a tulip magnolia, creeping phlox and tulips. Soon the irises, peonies, and lilies will also be in bloom. Several other perennials are scattered throughout the main flower bed and among smaller beds throughout the property. Annuals such as petunias, geraniums, marigolds, calibrachoa, and sweet potato vines, among others, add additional color and interest to the beds. They are also found in colorful pots.

The front porch, anchored by a brightly colored turquoise door, is a welcoming oasis - partially hidden by a Japanese maple - filled with a variety of planters of multicolored annuals and comfy chairs covered with floral patterned cushions. It is the perfect place to sit and read or watch the hummingbirds at the nearby feeder.

The backyard continues the colorful floral theme with a clematis, roses, day lilies, and other plants to attract butterflies. A new addition this year is a butterfly house painted by Jim and hung near the butterfly bush.