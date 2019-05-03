Longtime family medicine physician Cathy Bond, DO, with the Phelps Health Medical Group, has retired after a 41-year career in the medical field. Her last day was April 30, 2019.

“I have really enjoyed working in medicine for over 40 years,” Dr. Cathy Bond said. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of great patients who I will miss very much.”

Dr. Cathy Bond received her medical degree from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, and completed her post-doctoral training at Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She worked as a physician in the emergency department at a St. Louis area hospital until she and her husband, Joseph Bond, DO, moved to Rolla in 1981.

In 1989, they opened the Bond Clinic, which eventually became a division of Phelps Health (formerly Phelps County Regional Medical Center) in March 2010. Dr. Cathy Bond has been seeing patients as part of this healthcare system since then.

Dr. Joseph Bond, who specialized in hematology and medical oncology in Rolla for 35 years, retired from Phelps Health on January 1, 2017.

“My husband and I are looking forward to spending more time with our grandchildren, traveling and enjoying lots of hobbies,” Dr. Cathy Bond said.

Phelps Health administrators, physicians and office staff congratulated Dr. Cathy Bond on an exceptional career in medicine during an appreciation event on April 22, 2019, held at the Phelps Health Medical Group at 600 Blues Lake Parkway in Rolla.

“Dr. Cathy Bond has made our community a better place through her service to her patients and her medical practice as well as to this healthcare organization as a physician and member of the Board of Trustees,” Phelps Health President and CEO Ed Clayton said.

Dr. Cathy Bond served on the Board of Trustees from 1994-2004, with five of those years as chairperson.

Phelps Health donated $3,000 to the Joy of Caring Cancer Fund and the Jay Crump, DO, Memorial Fund through the Phelps Health Foundation on behalf of Dr. Cathy Bond.

The Joy of Caring Cancer Fund assists patients undergoing cancer treatments with prescription medications, wigs, food supplements and more. The Jay Crump, DO, Memorial Fund provides for the needs of the Emergency Department at Phelps Health.

Pecos Coble, DO, senior vice president and chief medical officer of the Phelps Health Medical Group thanked Dr. Cathy Bond for her years of service on behalf of the medical group. He presented the donation check during Dr. Cathy Bond’s celebration.

“I very much appreciate the donation to the Phelps Health Foundation in my name and the recognition from the office and healthcare system,” Dr. Cathy Bond said.

In addition, Marsha Wayman, interim executive director of the Phelps Health Foundation, presented Dr. Cathy Bond with a framed picture of a teen patient that Drs. Cathy and Joe Bond treated for leukemia. The patient has since grown up and moved out of the area but came back to visit her a few years ago and brought her kids.

In addition to the picture, Dr. Cathy Bond received a Guardian Angel recognition for her ongoing philanthropic efforts.