Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has less than a three day supply of type O Negative, AB Negative and B Negative blood — but all types are needed this week. Please give at the upcoming blood drive in Rolla at First Baptist Church if you are eligible.

Locally, CBCO is the sole provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in Southwest Missouri as well as Northwest Arkansas and Southeast Kansas. Hospital patients, who are sick and injured, depend on CBCO to provide the lifesaving blood they need.



Much of today's medical care depends on a steady blood supply from healthy donors. Each day blood donors help patients of all ages, whether it's heart surgery patients, cancer patients, organ transplant patients, or someone who has been in an accident.

The community can help by donating at the upcoming blood drive in Rolla on Monday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church on 801 N. Cedar Street.

Each donor is awarded LifePoints as part of CBCO’s donor rewards program, and you can redeem LifePoints online for a variety of gift cards. Points may also be assigned to other causes and meaningful charities.

You must weight at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a photo ID to be eligible to give blood. For more information about sharing your good health with others, and give the gift of life to those who may be sick or injured in the community, visit www.cbco.org, or you can call 1-800-280-5337 toll-free.