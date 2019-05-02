The Central District Coalition for Roadway Safety and Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) awarded St. James High School a $300 grant to assist with expenses of its docudrama. Docudramas enable students to have a tangible example and experience of the ramifications of impaired and distracted driving and importance of making good choices.

The check was presented by Megan Pardoe and Trent Brooks with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MRPC and MoDOT are members of the Central District Coalition for Roadway Safety presented the check.

MRPC coordinates the Project Graduation/Docudrama mini-grant initiative through a grant from the Central District Coalition for Roadway Safety. St. James and Vienna High Schools were awarded grants to assist with docudramas.

MRPC, through the Statewide Coalition for Roadway Safety, provides docudrama and safety day planning assistance to schools across the state.

Also during the meeting, Deana Dothage of First Impact Missouri, shared information on the First Impact graduated drivers licenses program that offers information to parents on Missouri graduated driver’s license law for teen drivers.

The Central District Coalition for Roadway Safety and Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) awarded St. James High School a $300 grant to assist with expenses of its docudrama. Docudramas enable students to have a tangible example and experience of the ramifications of impaired and distracted driving and importance of making good choices.

The check was presented by Megan Pardoe and Trent Brooks with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MRPC and MoDOT are members of the Central District Coalition for Roadway Safety presented the check.

MRPC coordinates the Project Graduation/Docudrama mini-grant initiative through a grant from the Central District Coalition for Roadway Safety. St. James and Vienna High Schools were awarded grants to assist with docudramas.

MRPC, through the Statewide Coalition for Roadway Safety, provides docudrama and safety day planning assistance to schools across the state.

Also during the meeting, Deana Dothage of First Impact Missouri, shared information on the First Impact graduated drivers licenses program that offers information to parents on Missouri graduated driver’s license law for teen drivers.

Formed in 1969, MRPC is a voluntary council of governments serving Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities. Gasconade County Presiding Commissioner Larry Miskel serves as chairman of the board. A professional staff of 25 offers technical assistance and services, such as grant preparation and administration, housing assistance, transportation planning, environmental planning, ordinance codification, business loans and other services to member communities.