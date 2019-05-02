The Rolla track team took part in the Ozark Conference Meet on Wednesday, May 1. The Lady Bulldogs nearly came away with a first place finish, missing out by one points, while the boys finished in sixth.

Lady Bulldogs:

Rolla hit the ground running in the sprinting events. Olivia Olusanya won the 100m dash for Rolla with a time of 12.99, while Reagan reedy finished in fifth. Olivia Holmes followed with a fourth place finish in the 200m dash with a time of 27.11, before Rolla claimed the top two spots in the 400m dash. Holmes won the event with a time of 1:00.52, while Tahrea Facen finished in second with a time of 1:02.91.

The Lady Bulldogs kept rolling in the distance events, as Emma Puetz won two of the three races. She claimed the top spot in the 800m run with a time of 2:22.56, before winning the 1,600m run with a time of 5:17.44.

In the hurdles, Bayli Graydon had a strong finish in the 110s, placing third with a time of 16.74. Loran Pritchett had Rolla's top finish in the 300m hurdles, placing 10th.

The Lady Bulldogs went on to dominate the relays, winning two of the four races. The team of Facen, Reedy, Graydon and Olusanya won the 4x200 with a time of 1:48.8. The unit of Kate Campbell, Facen, Puetz and Holmes then won the 4x400 with a time of 4:07.38. Rolla also finished second in the 4x800, crossing the finish line with a time of 10:17.08. The Lady Bulldogs rounded out the relays with a fourth place finish in the 4x100.

Rolla kept rolling in the field events. Rebecca Janke took home a second place finish in the javelin with a throw of 110'7.5", while Lauren Moersch finished in fourth with a throw of 102'10". Janke went on to finish fifth in the spot put with a throw of 33'2.5" and sixth in the discus with a throw of 99'1", while Moersch finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 100' and eighth in the shot put.

The jumping events were led by the pole vaulters. Abby Hobbs took second in the event after clearing 9', while her sister Emma finished in a tie for fifth after clearing 8'. Olusanya took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15'7". Pritchett and Kassandra Hayes finished back to back in the triple jump, placing 10th and 11th, while Hayes also placed ninth in the high jump.

Rolla finished with 139 team points, falling just one point behind Kickapoo for the Ozark Conference Championship. West Plains took third with 102 points.

Bulldogs:

Rolla had some strong finishes in the sprinting events thanks to a pair of top three finishes in the 400m dash. RJ Alfred took second in the race with a time of 51.51, while Alex Frisbee was .01 seconds behind in third. Rolla also had back to back finishes in the 200m dash with Bryce O'Connor finishing in eighth and Alfred placing ninth. Adeeb Massri also finished 15th in the 100m dash.

In the distance runs, Abdu Ibrahim finished ninth in the 800m run with a time of 2:09.64, while Dawitt Pritchett finished 12th. Noah Crutcher the took 10th in the 1,600m run and seventh in the 3,200m run.

Nnamzie Orizu handled the hurdles duties for Rolla and took home first place in the 300m hurdles. He won with a time of 40.29. He had a rare rough race in the 110m hurdles, placing ninth with a time of 17.71.

Rolla's best finish in the relays cmae in the 4x400. The team of Orizu, Frisbee, Alfred and O'Connor won with a time of 3:26.15. The Bulldogs also finished in fourth in the 4x800, fifth in the 4x200 and sixth in the 4x100.

The Bulldogs had a number of strong throwing finishes on the day. Kaberon Burgess took second in the javelin with a throw of 147'4", while Hayden Fane finished in 12th. Burgess also took third in the shot put with a throw of 44'9.25", while Colton Franks finished 10th. Franks went on to finish fourth in the discus with a throw of 139'3", while Burgess placed ninth.

Rolla's top jumper was Blayne Yarger, who placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 42.4". Mason Harrison tied for fifth in the pole vault after clearing 11', while Justin McEnaney placed seventh after clearing 10'. Josh LeFatshe finished in a tie for ninth in the high jump, while Gage Klossner finished in a tie for 11th.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 79.5 to place sixth. Waynesville won with a team score of 122.5, while West Plains finished in second with 122 points.

Next up for Rolla will be the Class 4 District 3 Meet at Washington on Saturday, May 11.