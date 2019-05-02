The Optimist Club of Rolla and the Rolla Parks and Recreation Department are hosting the annual Junior Tennis Program, for incoming fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students June 10-13.

Instructional tennis sessions are Monday and Wednesday evenings for fifth and sixth grade youth and Tuesday and Thursday evenings for incoming seventh and eighth grade youth. Sessions are at the Ber Juan tennis courts and run from 6- to- 7:30 p.m.

Sessions will include a combination of instruction, activities and competitions designed to improve basic skills and knowledge.

If the tennis court surface is wet and creates a hazardous condition, sessions will be cancelled. Cancellations will be posted on the Rolla Parks and Recreation update line, 573-364-0847.

All equipment is provided. Youth are welcome to bring a tennis racquet. A Discussion about racquet selection will be provided during the first session. Athletic shoes are required. Participants are encouraged to bring drinking water.

No fees are charged to the Optimist youth programs. Participants will receive a T-shirt. Donations to the Optimist Club of Rolla are appreciated.

Registration forms can be found and dropped off at Rolla Parks & Recreation, City Hall, 901 N. Elm, 306 or returned to Optimist Club of Rolla, P.O. Box 1366, Rolla Mo. 65402-1366. All entrants must be turned in my May 13.

For more information contact rollaoptimisttennis@gmail.com or call the Rolla Parks Department at 573-364-4278.