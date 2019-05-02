The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Flood Warning for Southeastern Phelps County in central Missouri today that remains in effect until 10:30 p.m.

At 10:28 a.m. the Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain falling on areas already saturated with rainfall, which will lead to additional flooding and rising water levels in low lying areas, creeks and streams, while low water crossings are especially susceptible to the dangers of flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The Flood Warning continues for both the Gasconade River at Jerome affecting Phelps County and the Big Piney River below Fort Leonard Wood East Gate affecting Pulaski County. At 7:45 a.m. today the Gasconade River at Jerome had a flood stage at 15.4 feet — according to the National Weather service at 9:04 a.m., and the river is expected to continue rising to nearly 21.5 feet by Friday morning.

The Gasconade River at Jerome will fall below flood stage late Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service, and once flood waters reach 20.5 feet the flood will begin to impact the steel residential fence line at the gage site.

In addition, the warning includes and isn’t limited to the following low water crossings — Route H, three miles east of Winona, Highway 142 at the Spring River west of Lanton, Highway 142 at The Bennetts River west of Moody, Route K, 3 miles southwest of Pottersville, Route H at Rocky Creek six miles northeast of Winona.

Minor to moderate flooding continues to impact locations near larger rivers in the NWS Springfield Hydrologic Service Area, and many locations have crested and are expected to fall below the flood level today, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Springfield has also issued a Flash Flood Watch today that remains in effect through 7 p.m. today in Rolla; showers and thunderstorms have already brought two-to-five inches of rainfall to the region with some locations receiving over six inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.