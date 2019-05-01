On May 7 and May 14, prospective students from throughout the region will have the opportunity to visit Webster University’s Rolla campus for an open house and save $50 in the process.

“Even though we’ve been in the same location for over 20 years, I often hear people say they were unaware Webster University has a campus in Rolla,” said Dr. Greg Edwards, the campus director. “I’m on a mission to change that, and I hope hosting these open houses will be a step in the right direction.”

According to Edwards, everyone who attends an open house or schedules an alternative date to tour the campus will have the university’s $50 application fee waived.

“Waiving the application fee is just a small way I can express appreciation to everyone who is willing to tour our campus and see what we have to offer,” Edwards said. “I’m hopeful people will take advantage of this and learn about how we can help them advance as professionals.”

The two open houses will have different themes. On May 7 from 5-6 p.m., people can come to learn more about the university’s MA in Counseling program.

Edwards said this program has been offered at the Webster Rolla campus since it opened in 1996, and it is popular for anyone interested in becoming a Licensed Professional Counselor.

Then, on May 14 from 5-6 p.m., prospective students can learn about the university’s three other degree programs. Those programs include the Master of Business Administration, the Master of Health Administration, and the Master of Arts in Human Services.

On both evenings, Webster advisers will be on hand to give tours of the campus and answer any questions related to the admissions process and the programs’ specific curriculum. Light refreshments will also be served.

The Webster Rolla campus is located at 1103 Kingshighway in Rolla. To RSVP for one of the open houses, or to schedule an alternative date to visit the campus, email rolla@webster.edu. For more information about the university’s Rolla programs, visit www.webster.edu/rolla.