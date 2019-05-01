The St. James golf team traveled to Mountain Grove for the Class 2 District 2 Meet on Tuesday, April 30. The Tigers dodged the rain and were very glad they did, as they finished in second place as a team and had three players earn All-District honors.

Micah Bartle picked a great time to play one of his best rounds, as he finished in second place overall by shooting a +9 80. Bartle had a really strong front nine, parring five holes, while also getting a birdie. He followed with five more pars on the back nine to round out his second place finish.

Not far behind was Isaac Helterbrand, who earned All-District honors with a sixth place finish. Helterbrand had five pars on his was to a +18 89. Harrison Janes also earned All-District honors by finishing in 15th. He had three pars on his way to a +25 96.

Rounding things out for St. James were Hannah Shasserre and Jacob Rinehart. Shasserre shot a 109 to help finish off the second place finish as a team, while Rinehart shot a 117.

As a unit, St. James had a team score of 374, finishing 12 strokes ahead of Cuba to advance to Sectionals as a team with a second place finish. Willow Springs won with a team score of 348.

"It was an exciting day for the team," said head coach Kevin Conway. "They have been working hard all year trying to improve and they succeeded. Some of them stepped up and shot better scores to help the team.

"Harrison had a good front nine and I thought if he could have a decent back nine, we'd have a chance at placing second," continued Conway. "Micah and Isaac did what they've been doing all year by shooting the team's best scores. Hannah came in with one of her better scores to seal second place."

Coach Conway appreciated his team's reliance, which helped lead to the second place finish.

"All of them had to overcome a bad hole or two here and there, but they were able to hold it together through the round," said Conway.

St. James will now head to Jackson to take part in the Class 2 Sectional 1 Meet next week.

"It was a really good day for the program," said coach Conway of heading to Sectionals as a team. "This is my first time in my 20 years as the golf coach that I've been able to take a team to the next round. I am so proud of this team.