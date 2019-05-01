The St. James track teams took part in the Four Rivers Conference Meet on Monday, April 29. The Tigers came away with a third place finish as a team, while the girls finished in sixth.

Tigers:

The boys were led by Grant Conway, who continued to step up his game on Monday. He won all four of his events, while setting a new PR along the way. He won the 100m dash with a time of 10.77, before winning the 200m dash with a time of 22.27. Conway then set a new PR in the 110m hurdles, breaking 14 seconds with a time of 13.94. Teammate Connor Gorrell finished in second, but was a full two seconds behind with a time of 15.99. Conway capped off the day with the 300m hurdles, winning with a time of 38.96. Gorrell took fifth in the race with a time of 43.47.

St. James also got a second place finish from Mason Parker in the 400m dash, while James Altis finished in ninth. Dayton Lynch finished the 800, run in 15th with a time of 2:21.5 as the only distance runner for the St. James boys.

The Tigers also had some strong finishes in the relays. St. James finished fourth in the 4x100 with a time of 45.63. The Tifgers also took third int eh 4x200 with a time of 1:35.07. St. James rounded out the relays with a fifth place finish in the 4x400 and a seventh place finish in the 4x800.

St. James also had top five finishes across the board in the jumping events. Tyler Recker took home second in the long jump with a leap of 20'11.75", ahead of a fourth place finish from Austin Ridenhour, who jumped 19'9.75". Ridenhour also took fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 39'8.5". Michael Birkner finished in third in the pole vault by clearing 12', while Isaac Bradshaw finished fourth in the high jump by clearing 5'10".

In the throwing events, Jedidya Hitch was St. James' top thrower in both the shot put and the discus. Hitch finished in eighth in the discus with a throw of 109', while finishing 10th in the shot put with a throw of 37'10". Gorrell then took 12th in the javelin with a throw of 109'5", while Bradshaw finished in 14th with a throw of 100'.

St. James finished with a team score of 111 to place third. Union won the meet with a score of 171, while Sullivan finished in second with a score of 125.

Lady Tigers:

St. James got out to a solid start in the sprinting events. Hunter Pitts opened with a fourth place finish in the 100m dash with a time of 12.98. Pitts and Heather Pankey then finished back to back in the 200m dash, taking fifth and sixth with times of 27.92 and 28.89. St. James' lone distance runner was Emily Kinkead, who finished in 15th in the 1,600m run with a time of 7:22.

The Lady Tigers also had some strong finishes in the hurdles. Mackenna Rodgers finished fifth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.26, while finishing sixth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 57.07. Emily Butts also ran the 300m hurdles, finishing eighth with a time of 59.65.

St. James had some of their top finishes in the relays. The team of Hannah Marcee, Pitts, Pankey and Kaylynn Crocker won the 4x400 with a time of 4:23.64. St. James also finished second in the 4x100 with a time of 53.1. The Lady Tigers rounded out the relays with a fourth place finish in the 4x200 with a time of 1:58.29.

The Lady Tigers' top fielding events came in the jumps. Pankey took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15'6.25", while Raina Forstrom finished in seventh. Rodgers and Forstrom also finished back to back in fifth and sixth in the triple jump with leaps of 31'4" and 31'3", respectively. Forstrom rounded out the jumps with a seventh place finish in the high jump by clearing 4'6", while Pankey finished in a tie for eighth clearing the same height.

In the throws, Abby Walton led the way with a sixth place finish in the javelin with a throw of 84'11", while Mackenzie Brennan finished in 14th. Walton also finished 13th in the discus, while Brennan took 12th in the shot put.

The Lady Tigers finished in sixth as a team with 62.5 team points. Union won with 170 points, edging Owensville by one point.