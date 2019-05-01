CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An armed Missouri man accused of threatening President Donald Trump during a traffic stop in West Virginia was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail.

Eric Leonardo Charron of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty in Preston County Magistrate Court to reckless driving and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was given credit for 36 days served.

State police said Charron was going 130 mph (209 kph) on Interstate 68 when he was pulled over March 27 near Bruceton Mills.

Trooper D.W. Satterfield said in a criminal complaint that the 42-year-old Charron claimed to be running late to a dinner with Trump and also wanted "to meet with the leader of the Army to return a phone."

When he asked Charron whether he had any explosives, the suspect replied, "not a whole lot."

Charron was then asked to exit the vehicle, and Satterfield said the remote key for the trunk did not work. Charron said that he had tampered with the fuses in an effort "to keep the CIA from listening to him through the radio," the complaint said.

A vehicle search turned up a handgun, 300 rounds of ammunition and gunpowder. Also found were manuscripts written by Charron containing subjects ranging from levitating watercraft and time travel to mythical creatures.

Charron also said he received his invitation to the White House through "special hearing" which "would tell him to do bad things once he arrived at the White House or The Pentagon," according to the complaint.

Charron's pupils were dilated despite standing outside his car in bright conditions. When asked whether he had consumed any narcotics, Charron admitted using methamphetamine regularly, Satterfield said.

Satterfield said he didn't notice any luggage in the vehicle and that Charron told him he had left his residence the previous night and drove nearly 13 hours.