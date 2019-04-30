The St. James baseball team made the trip down 44 to Waynesville for a matchup on Monday, April 29. Seven innings weren't enough to determine a winner between the two Tiger teams, but St. James was able to push a run across in the 10th to come away the victors, pushing their winning streak to six games.

Waynesville struck first in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of some St. James mistakes to score a pair of runs. St. James punched back in the third, smacking in four runs. St. James added another run in the top of the fourth, before Waynesville closed the gap with two more in the bottom of the inning. Waynesville tacked on another run in the fifth, before the two squads traded runs in the sixth, locked in a tie at six. The next three innings came and went without a run from either team, but St. James finally broke through in the 10th. Tyler Teague was able to rope an RBI double to score Lyndon Carson to score the game-winning run and lead St. James to a 7-6 victory.

Teague and Carson were the heroes for St. James all game long. Carson drove in three runs on two hits, while Teague drove in a pair on two hits and a walk. Lucas Bahr was also key for St. James, reaching base five times on three hits and two walks, scoring three runs in the process. St. James also showed a lot of patience at the plate, drawing nine walks to go their 10 base hits.

"I think Tyler has had an RBI in three of the last four games, maybe more than that. It's good to have production from the six, seven and eight holes in the lineup," said head coach Shannon Snitker.

On the mound, Dyllan Gibson gave St. James a strong five innings, allowing five runs, one of which was unearned, on eight hits and a walk. He struck out three. Derek Skaggs was then lights out in relief. He allowed just one run in five innings of work, surrendering just five hits and a walk, while striking out six to earn the win.

"We had two really good performances on the mound. Dyllan Gibson hasn't pitched much for us this year. He's done a really good job in the field, but he might have to pitch some more for us as we get to Districts," said coach Snitker. "He did a really good job of pitching around three errors early in the game, staying within himself and not trying to do too much. He helped leading us as a senior, which is what we needed last night.

"I was really happy to see (Skaggs) come in and pitch with some confidence," continued coach Snitker. "He gave us a quality outing and that's what we needed in that situation. He did a lot better job of keeping his composure on the mound, not showing many emotions and he got some big outs for us."

St. James will have a little time off for the next few days, which will be important. Gibson took a shot to the arm in the win, while Andrew Branson was sidelined for the last few innings with some back pains. Coach Snitker hopes some time off will help them make a playoff push. Depending on the weather, St. James has the Salem Tournament coming up this weekend, before they wrap up the regular season with three games next week. Hopefully a few days off before the Salem Tournament gives them the energy to make this final push leading into Districts.