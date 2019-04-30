In just his first term in office, state Rep. Don Mayhew has earned the praise of House leadership for his efforts to promote policy that will give Missouri students a better chance to succeed academically. In recognition for his efforts, House Speaker Elijah Haahr recently presented Mayhew with the Freshman Legislator of the Year Award for Advocacy of Student Success.

Mayhew received the award in part for the work he has done as a member of the House Special Committee on Career Readiness. Mayhew and his colleagues on the committee have worked on several bills including one that would create a 21st Century Missouri Education Task Force, and another bill that would protect the privacy of student data. Mayhew also sponsors legislation that would make improvements to the state’s A+ Schools Program.

Speaker Haahr noted that Mayhew has become a respected voice on the committee as his colleagues have learned to value the perspective he brings as a former president of the Crocker School Board.

“I want to thank Speaker Haahr for recognizing my work on an issue that means a lot to me personally, and that has the potential to positively impact the lives of young people in all parts of our state,” said Mayhew, R-Crocker.

He added, “Student success is really success for all Missourians. We need to be able to fairly compete with the rest of the world, so that our young people can live and work here.”

Mayhew serves as the state representative for House District 121, which is comprised of parts of Phelps and Pulaski counties. Mayhew was elected to his first two-year term in the House in November 2018.