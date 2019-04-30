The Preferred Family Healthcare Community Services team in Rolla has been honored by the Missouri Department of Mental Health (MDH) for their work with developmentally disabled clients.

The team was awarded the “Data Rock Stars in Tiered Supports” award by the MDH, Division of Developmental Disabilities Division, at the Tiered Support Summit in Columbia. Tiered Supports Training is a process in which agencies develop specialized strategies which are used to positively support behavior changes in clients while reducing or eliminating undesirable behaviors.

Through the Community Services program, PFH offers services which allow people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live in their own homes and participate in their communities. The focus is on care that is individualized for each client and designed to enhance each client’s quality of life.

In presenting the award, Terri Werner, lead tiered support consultant with MDH, said she nominated the Rolla agency because of the positivity and competency displayed by the staff in caring for their clients. “Your professionalism, determination and compassion at trying to make sure all the individuals you work with have the highest standard of life possible has been an inspiration,” she said.

Werner noted that Program Coordinator Jennifer McKnight and Office Administrator Katy McKnight were very instrumental in getting the Tiered Supports program started in the Rolla area. She gave special recognition to primary support staff member Matilda Guetersloh and direct support staff member Melissa Walters, noting the great rapport they had with their clients during home visits.

Preferred Family Healthcare currently has over 3,000 employees operating in four states. Substance use disorder services, mental health services, services for individuals with developmental disabilities, child welfare services, and employment services are among the varied programs provided by the organization. In addition, two federally qualified health centers are operated by PFH in Hannibal, Missouri and Quincy, Illinois.