The Rolla track team hosted their annual track meet on Saturday, April 27, shifting the festivities over to Missouri S&T. The Bulldogs managed to dodge the rain in the early morning to get the event off without a hitch. The boys and girls both dominated, cruising to first place finishes.

Bulldogs:

Rolla got out to a strong start in the sprinting events, taking for spots in the top 10. Adeeb Massri led the way for the Bulldogs with a second place finish, clocking a time of 11.92. Dawitt Pritchett finished in fifth, Elijah Young placed seventh and Caleb Jones finished in ninth. Rolla then dominated the 200m dash. Bryce O'Connor won with a time of 24.12 to lead the pack. Pritchett finished in third with a time of 24.9, Nnamezie Orizu took fourth with a time of 25.08 and Dathan Mickem took fifth with a time of 25.78, with his score going towards Rolla's B team score. Rolla rounded out the sprinting events by claiming the top four finishes in the 400m dash. RJ Alfred won with a time of 51.66, Alex Frisbee was second with a time of 52.11 O'Connor took third with a time of 53.25 and Connor Curtis scored for the B team with a fourth place finish in 59.48.

In the distance events, Kylan Hunn provided Rolla's top finish in the 800m run with a fourth place finish and a time of 2:17.24. Noah Crutcher then finished in second in the 1,600m run with a time of 4:55.33, while Wyatt Owens finished in eighth and Orion Parker finished ninth. Crutcher also finished second in the two mile with a time of 11:25.04, while Orion Parker finished in fifth.

Orizu then went on to sweep the hurdles for Rolla. He won the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.8, before claiming the top spot in the 300m hurdles with a time of 42.46. Ogan Oden also took third in the 110m hurdles with a time of 18.92, while Evan Inskip took fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.27.

Rolla continued their dominance in the relays, winning all four races. The Bulldogs won the 4x100 with the team of Massri, Ahmed Boubacar, Pritchett and Young with a time of 46.41. The B team finished in fourth. Rolla then won the 4x200 with a time of 1:33.40. That team included Massri, Boubacar, Alfred and O'Connor. The B team took third. Rolla's 4x400 team of Alfred, Frisbee, O'Connor and Orizu won with a time of 3:34.13, while the B team took fourth. The Bulldogs rounded out the relays by winning the 4x800 with a team of Elias Mertens, John Bramer, Guadalupe Rodriguez and Frisbee in 8:51.71.

In the field events, Rolla nearly swept the throws with Kaberon Burgess. He won the javelin by nearly 20 feet with his throw of 165'10". Elijah Cunningham also finished sixth and Hayden Fane took seventh. Luke Beaugard rounded out the top 10. Burgess also won the shot put with a throw of 43'11.75". Colton Franks took third in the event with a throw of 42'10". Burgess just missed out on the clean sweep, taking second in the discus with a throw of 129'10.5". Franks was right behind him in third with a throw of 128'4.5".

The Bulldogs rounded out the day with a strong showing in the jumps. Josh LeFatshe won the high jump by clearing 5'8", while Gage Klossner finished third with a jump of 5'6". Mason Harrison won the pole vault by clearing 12'. Blayne Yarger went on to take second in the triple jump with a leap of 41'6.5", while RJ Alfred finished in fifth. Blaize Klossner capped things off with a third place finish in the long jump with a leap of 17'11".

Lady Bulldogs:

Rolla got out to a great start in the sprinting events. Olivia Olusanya set the tone with a first place finish in the 100m dash with a time of 12.94. Reagan Reedy took third in the event with a time of 13.77. Olivia Holmes then won the 200m dash with a time of 27.29, while Tahrea Facen finished in fourth with a time of 28.5. Holmes went on to also win the 400m dash with a time of 1:00.61, while Riley Slowensky and Kate Campbell finished back to back in fifth and sixth.

The Lady Bulldogs then dominated the distances races on the back of Emma Puetz. She won both the 800m and 1,600m races. Puetz started with winning the 800m run with a time of 2:24.65. She then claimed the top spot in the 1,600m run with a time of 5:22.13.

Rolla also ran well in the hurdles events. Bayli Graydon finished fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.58, while Kassandra Hayes took eighth. Loran Pritchett then finished second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 53.59. Ashley Wood finished fourth in the event, while Hayes finished in fifth.

Just like the boys, the Lady Bulldogs swept the relays. The team of Facen, Reedy, Graydon and Olusanya won the 4x100 with a time of 52.08. The same team then won the 4x200 with a time of 1:48.32. The unit of Slowensky, Face, Puetz and Holmes then claimed the top spot in the 4x400 with a time of 4:15.67. Rolla rounded things out the 4x800 when Holmes, Campbell, Slowensky and Puetz won with a time of 10:26.22.

The Lady Bulldogs nearly swept the throwing events, as well. Rebecca Janke won the javelin with a throw of 115'1", just ahead of Lauren Moerch's throw of 105'5". Summer Bowen finished in fourth for Rolla. Janke then won the shot put with a throw of 32'10.75". Moersch took fourth in the event, while Cadi Starostki finished in fifth. Janke missed out on the sweep, as she took second in the discus with a throw of 99'5.5". Moersch again finished fourth with a throw of 98'8".

Rolla also won two of the four jumping events. Hayes and Pritchett finished back to back atop the triple jump with Hayes leaping 32'2" and Pritchett jumping 31'9". Emily Swizdor finished in fourth. Olusanya then won the long jump by clearing 16'5.5". Abby Hobbs took second in the pole vault by clearing 9', while her sister Emma finished fourth after making it over the 8' bar. Hayes and Swizdor finished in a tie for third in the high jump by clearing 4'6".

Newburg:

Newburg also had a handful of competitors in the Rolla Invite. Their top finishes came in the throwing events. Marah Suschanke finished third in the discus with a throw of 99'4", third in the javelin with a throw of 99'1" and seventh in the shot put. Other throwing finishes included an eighth place finish in the shot put and 13th place finish in the discus by Ella Mathis and a 15th place finish in the discus by Elena Adami. For the boys, Gabe Killian finished in eighth in the shot put and javelin.

Other field event finishes included Grace Affolter tying for ninth in the pole vault, Darrion Patton finishing ninth in the long jump and Jared Lott placing 11th in the long jump.

In the running events, Patton took 14th in the 100m dash, Lott took sixth in the 400m dash, Patton finished 11th in the 400m dash, while Lott finished ninth and Patton finished 14th in the 200m dash.