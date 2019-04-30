The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a flood warning for Phelps County and Pulaski County at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. The flood warning is in effect through 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The cities of Rolla, St. James and Waynesville are especially under flood warning.

At 10:14 p.m. the Department of Transportation reported flooding across a number of locations within the area. Up to three inches of rain has already fallen, according to the National Weather Service, and additional rain will fall through the night.

This warning, issued by the National Weather Service includes the low water crossing at Route Y northwest of Rolla, and in hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.