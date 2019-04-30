The Rolla golf team traveled to the Franklin County Country Club to play in their District Tournament on Monday, April 29. Four of Rolla's five golfers were able to advance to Sectionals with their play on the day.

The Bulldogs were led by Jeriah Jordan, who continued his exceptional season by shooting an eight-over-par 79. That was good enough for a ninth place finish and All-District Honors. Evan Colench was also able to earn All-District recognition by shooting a +10 81. Evan Moore and Jack Gesualdi each advanced to Sectionals, shooting 85 and 89, respectively. The lone golfer to miss the cut was Nate Pulliam, who was one stroke away from the cutline by shooting a 93.

As a team, Rolla shot a 334, which put them in fourth place and short of qualifying for Sectionals as a team. Westminster Christiam Academy finished first with a 315, Priory shot a 316 and Borgia shot 319 to round out the top three. Priory's Peter William Weaver was the top individual medalist with a +1 72.

Rolla will have their Sectional Tournament at Bogey Hills Golf Course in St. Louis on Monday, May 6.