Leadership Pulaski County is a community based leadership program designed to identify, educate, and develop leaders. The goal of Leadership Pulaski County is to identify community leaders, expand the leadership potential of participants by increasing their knowledge of Pulaski County, as well as connect current and potential leaders by improving communication. Sessions will introduce participants to the different aspects of leadership within Pulaski County as well as develop an awareness of the importance of leadership to the community's growth and development. Participants will be provided the opportunity to network with individuals that represent many different aspects of the community including business, government, military, and volunteer organizations. Leadership Pulaski County is designed to develop, inspire, and motivate the leaders of Pulaski County.

Leadership Pulaski County program participants are selected from applications submitted to the selection committee based on merits through a highly competitive admissions process. Participants are expected to have established careers, demonstrate talent and leadership qualities, and participate in community activities. All participants must also demonstrate a personal commitment to serving the community, show potential for a significant role in the community in the future, and a willingness to commit the time and energy necessary to complete the program. The sponsoring organization or business must also fully support participation in Leadership Pulaski County.

Individuals from all aspects of Pulaski County are eligible to apply. The number of participants for each class is limited. All applications must be postmarked by May 3, 2019 to be considered for the 2019-2020 class.

For more information and application visit the Leadership Pulaski County web page at www.leadershippulaskicounty.org or come by the Chamber office at 137 St. Robert Blvd., Ste. B.