Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital will host the second annual “Operation Baby Shower” to honor and support Veterans welcoming new children into their families in 2019.

Truman VA will hold two separate events for Veterans. The first event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Patient Education Center at Truman VA, 800 Hospital Drive, Columbia, Missouri.

The second event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Truman VA’s Waynesville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), 700 Gw Lane, Waynesville, Missouri.

New mom or dad Veterans who register will receive a gift box containing items such as a diaper bag, diapers and infant grooming products. Each gift box is valued at $50.

“With Operation Baby Shower, we want to support Women Veterans and their pregnancies,” Stivers said. “However, we also want to increase awareness of VA health benefits. Many Veterans do not know that we can help them with all of their health needs, including maternity care.”

Women make up approximately 10 percent of the Veteran population in the U.S., and nearly half of the nation’s two million women Veterans are of reproductive age. Truman VA offers comprehensive primary care, prenatal and pre-pregnancy care, infertility services, maternity care services, and the first seven days of newborn care.

For more information or to register for the event, please contact Cindy Stivers, Truman VA’s Women Veteran Program Manager, at (573) 814-6457 or Cynthia.Stivers1@va.gov.

About Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital

As an academic health center, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital is committed to excellent patient care, education and research. Truman VA offers a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient health services to Veterans from 43 counties in Missouri, as well as Pike County, Illinois.

Approximately 40,000 Veterans receive health care at Truman VA each year from comprehensive services that include primary care, medical and surgical specialties, behavioral health, physical and occupational therapy, pharmacy services and more. As a referral center, Truman VA also provides cardiovascular care to include open heart surgery. Additionally, Truman VA outpatient clinic appointments exceed 400,000 visits annually. For more information, visithttps://www.columbiamo.va.gov/.