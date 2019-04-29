RDN REPORTS

Monday

Apr 29, 2019 at 6:43 PM Apr 29, 2019 at 11:51 PM


Rolla students received their Superstar awards for the month of March. This is the last Superstar Bulldog awards until school is back in session following the tests and exams students are working on for the last stretch of the school year, with commencement around the corner for some students that will depart high school to embark on a variety of adventures, scheduled to take place on May 19 at the Gale Bullman Building on Missouri University of Science and Technology's campus.

Congratulations to these students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School. 

The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:

 — Dylan Long, won the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Alex Kitchens, won the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3/Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Kristynn Hufford, won the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Khia Matthews, won the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Bridgett Owens, won the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

Full List of March Superstar Bulldogs:

ADAMSON, RAVEN 

AKINS, DESTINEY 

BAI, ELENA 

BELL, CODY 

BLAIR, SARAH 

BLAKE, KARISSA 

BROWN, KELLY 

BUSCHJOST, AUTUMN 

CAMPBELL, VICTOR 

CHOI, LOGAN 

COSKUN, GULIN

DAVIS, KAYLEE 

DENBO, KAYLEE 

DENISE, KELLY 

DOBRY, RENAE

EVANS, MEAGAN 

HENSON, CHEYENNE

HIGHT, JOSEPH 

HOHNER, HAYLEY 

HOLMES, OLIVIA 

HOR, SUDATTA 

HUFFORD, KRISTYNN 

JEFFRIES, ZOVAH 

JONES, BRANDY 

KITCHENS, ALEX 

KOOB, CAROL 

LONG, DYLAN 

MADRIA, PRANAL 

MARLEY, ASHLYNN 

MASSRI, ADEEB

MASSRI, SAMMY 

MATTHEWS, KHIA 

MELTON, AIDAN 

NIELSEN, MARIN 

OLSZEWSKI, CHASSIDY 

OLUSANYA, OLIVIA 

OWENS, BRIDGETT 

PEDRIN, BRIONNA 

PIERSON, ROLAND 

RACKHAM, IVORY

REIS, JOANA 

ROBERTSON, HALEY 

ROGERS, MADISON 

RUSH, HANNAH 

SAGEL, BRANDON

SANDERS, JORDAN 

SKYLES, NEVAEH 

SMITH, KENDALL 

THORNHILL, MADISON 

VENABLE, CAYDEN 

WHITE, DAVON 

WHITTAKER, HANNAH 

WOODS, RACHEL 

YU, KATHERINE 

 