Rolla students received their Superstar awards for the month of March. This is the last Superstar Bulldog awards until school is back in session following the tests and exams students are working on for the last stretch of the school year, with commencement around the corner for some students that will depart high school to embark on a variety of adventures, scheduled to take place on May 19 at the Gale Bullman Building on Missouri University of Science and Technology's campus.

Congratulations to these students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School.

The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:

— Dylan Long, won the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Alex Kitchens, won the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3/Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Kristynn Hufford, won the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Khia Matthews, won the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Bridgett Owens, won the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

Full List of March Superstar Bulldogs:

ADAMSON, RAVEN

AKINS, DESTINEY

BAI, ELENA

BELL, CODY

BLAIR, SARAH

BLAKE, KARISSA

BROWN, KELLY

BUSCHJOST, AUTUMN

CAMPBELL, VICTOR

CHOI, LOGAN

COSKUN, GULIN

DAVIS, KAYLEE

DENBO, KAYLEE

DENISE, KELLY

DOBRY, RENAE

EVANS, MEAGAN

HENSON, CHEYENNE

HIGHT, JOSEPH

HOHNER, HAYLEY

HOLMES, OLIVIA

HOR, SUDATTA

HUFFORD, KRISTYNN

JEFFRIES, ZOVAH

JONES, BRANDY

KITCHENS, ALEX

KOOB, CAROL

LONG, DYLAN

MADRIA, PRANAL

MARLEY, ASHLYNN

MASSRI, ADEEB

MASSRI, SAMMY

MATTHEWS, KHIA

MELTON, AIDAN

NIELSEN, MARIN

OLSZEWSKI, CHASSIDY

OLUSANYA, OLIVIA

OWENS, BRIDGETT

PEDRIN, BRIONNA

PIERSON, ROLAND

RACKHAM, IVORY

REIS, JOANA

ROBERTSON, HALEY

ROGERS, MADISON

RUSH, HANNAH

SAGEL, BRANDON

SANDERS, JORDAN

SKYLES, NEVAEH

SMITH, KENDALL

THORNHILL, MADISON

VENABLE, CAYDEN

WHITE, DAVON

WHITTAKER, HANNAH

WOODS, RACHEL

YU, KATHERINE