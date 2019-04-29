Rolla students received their Superstar awards for the month of March. This is the last Superstar Bulldog awards until school is back in session following the tests and exams students are working on for the last stretch of the school year, with commencement around the corner for some students that will depart high school to embark on a variety of adventures, scheduled to take place on May 19 at the Gale Bullman Building on Missouri University of Science and Technology's campus.
Congratulations to these students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School.
The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:
— Dylan Long, won the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Alex Kitchens, won the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3/Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Kristynn Hufford, won the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Khia Matthews, won the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Bridgett Owens, won the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.
Full List of March Superstar Bulldogs:
ADAMSON, RAVEN
AKINS, DESTINEY
BAI, ELENA
BELL, CODY
BLAIR, SARAH
BLAKE, KARISSA
BROWN, KELLY
BUSCHJOST, AUTUMN
CAMPBELL, VICTOR
CHOI, LOGAN
COSKUN, GULIN
DAVIS, KAYLEE
DENBO, KAYLEE
DENISE, KELLY
DOBRY, RENAE
EVANS, MEAGAN
HENSON, CHEYENNE
HIGHT, JOSEPH
HOHNER, HAYLEY
HOLMES, OLIVIA
HOR, SUDATTA
HUFFORD, KRISTYNN
JEFFRIES, ZOVAH
JONES, BRANDY
KITCHENS, ALEX
KOOB, CAROL
LONG, DYLAN
MADRIA, PRANAL
MARLEY, ASHLYNN
MASSRI, ADEEB
MASSRI, SAMMY
MATTHEWS, KHIA
MELTON, AIDAN
NIELSEN, MARIN
OLSZEWSKI, CHASSIDY
OLUSANYA, OLIVIA
OWENS, BRIDGETT
PEDRIN, BRIONNA
PIERSON, ROLAND
RACKHAM, IVORY
REIS, JOANA
ROBERTSON, HALEY
ROGERS, MADISON
RUSH, HANNAH
SAGEL, BRANDON
SANDERS, JORDAN
SKYLES, NEVAEH
SMITH, KENDALL
THORNHILL, MADISON
VENABLE, CAYDEN
WHITE, DAVON
WHITTAKER, HANNAH
WOODS, RACHEL
YU, KATHERINE