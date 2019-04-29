High School seniors, Diya Allada and Pranal Madria have been selected for the 2019 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri's top academic students in the graduating class of 2019.

The announcement was made by Dr. Jim Pritchett, Principal at Rolla High School. Students were recognized at a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia, MO, on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Missouri Scholars 100 is a program sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates for this state wide recognition. The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score.

Each student nominated had to first meet criteria of an “Academic Decathlon,” which included ten “events” designed to assure the academic strength of the student. To meet the decathlon requirements, the student must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper 10 percent of the class, and have taken upper level courses in mathematics, science, English and foreign language. The student must also have excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen, and be involved in the school activity program.

Clark Mershon, Executive Director of the principal’s association, said, “The Missouri Scholars 100 Program is one of the most premier academic recognition programs in the country. It is truly a celebration of learning. Students who are selected to this program have taken a rigorous course of study and have maintained the highest academic standards. The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals wants to celebrate the achievement and success of these students and their schools.”