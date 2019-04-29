Press release for April 24, 2019

3:19 a.m., An officer conducted a well-being check of an individual found sleeping in a vehicle at a local business. The subject was found to be fine.

8:14 a.m., Officers were called to the area of Jackson and Monroe to a young child found wandering. Officers made contact with a parent who was unaware the child had left the residence. Report to be forwarded to Children’s Division.

9:07 a.m., Officers were called to the 800 block of Locust Street to a report of a juvenile reporting she had been struck by a vehicle while riding her bike. It was discovered the juvenile had not been struck by a vehicle and only made up the story so she wouldn’t have to go to school. A parent was contacted and the juvenile was turned over the parents custody. Report to be forwarded to the juvenile office.

11:00 a.m., An officer provided local funeral home with funeral escort.

11:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of Hickory Street to a report of a young child found wandering. Officers located a parent who was unaware the child had left the residence. Report to be forwarded to the Children’s Division.

11:44 a.m., An officer assisted a subject with fingerprinting for employment purposes.

12:01 p.m., An officer received parking complaint at Cherry and Ann. The officer was unable to make contact with owner and illegal parking notice was placed on vehicle.

12:29 p.m., An officer conducted bailiff duties for Municipal Court.

1:41 p.m., Officers arrested Jory Harvey in the 10 block of South Washington Street on a Hickory County probation violation warrant. Harvey was unable to post the required bond and was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending extradition to Hickory County.

5:08 p.m., An officer recovered a bike abandoned at a business in the 1200 block of North Washington Street. The bike is a yellow, black, and gold Schwinn.

5:36 p.m., An officer was called to landlord-tenant issue in the 800 block of Broadway. Landlord and tenant were advised of their remedies.

6:32 p.m., An officer was called to the 1300 block of Third Street to a report of a vehicle being driven in a careless manner. The officer collected statements from witnesses and contacted the driver of the vehicle, whose actions became disorderly. As a result, Officers arrested Jeremy Walton for disorderly conduct and driving in a careless and imprudent manner. Walton was processed at the police department, cited, and released pending a court appearance.

8:47 p.m., An officer conducted a well-being check in the 300 block of Woodrow. Officers made contact with the subject and was found to be safe.

On April 24, the Chillicothe Police Department received 100 calls for service.

Press release for April 25, 2019

12:32 a.m., Officers were dispatched to 800 block of Broadway Street, in reference to a male subject that was locked out of his house by a roommate. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the two male individuals. Judicial remedies were discussed and both parties went to their bedrooms without incident.

4:33 a.m., An officer performed a traffic stop for another law enforcement agency to obtain information for them.

5:15 a.m., An officer performed a try to contact on a subject on St. Louis Street due to an individual being unable to make contact with subject in reference to a medical issue.

7:25 a.m., An officer responded to a complaint that a traffic signal was malfunctioning at the South Junction. The officer watched and light was functioning correctly.

8:47 a.m., Officers checked possible truancy issue with Chillicothe subject that is attending school in another school district, officers located the subject and they were determined to have been ill.

9:47 a.m., An abandoned bicycle was recovered in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. The bike can be identified and claimed at the police department.

11:00 a.m., Chillicothe Police Department School Resource Officer received a report of harassment in the in 1500 block of Calhoun Street. The victim reported being harassed verbally and through social media websites. A suspect interview was completed and this investigation will be sent to the Livingston County Juvenile Office for further action.

12:05 p.m., Officers performed a well-being check in the 1400 block of Cooper Street. The subject of the check was found to be okay.

1:10 p.m., An officer responded to a reported incident of stealing from business located in the 1000 block of Graves Street… As a result, Ashley Marie Casaretto and Crystal Dawn Tanner were arrested and processed for stealing.

1:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Street and Polk Street, for a two vehicle accident. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with Velma Smith, who was southbound on Washington Street when a vehicle driven by Annie Mathews that was making a left turn to travel northbound struck her. Both vehicles sustained front end damage and were towed from the scene. Mathews had a small cut on her arm but refused medical treatment. A citation will be issued to Mathews for having no insurance.

1:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Mansur Street in reference a reported disturbance….It was determined that there had been a verbal domestic where the parties had gotten loud and disturbed the neighbors, however, no arrests were made.

2:06 p.m., Officer responded to a loud music complaint at Shaffer Park, it is a weekend ball tournament and they were advised to keep the music turned down.

3:18 p.m., Officers were called to the intersection of Calhoun and Elm streets for a two vehicle accident without injuries. Officers took a report on the accident which was determined to be a backing vehicle striking the front of a vehicle that they didn’t see as attempting to back up.

3:38 p.m., Request to check well-being of subject in the 1100 block of Broadway Street. Officers were unable to make contact.

3:57 p.m., Officers responded to Sonic parking lot in reference to a two vehicle crash. As a result, both vehicles received minor damage and were driven from the scene. Accident occurred as a vehicle pulling from the lot to travel northbound did not observe a southbound vehicle and the vehicles collided.

7:33 p.m., Complaint of dog running loose in the area of 1700 block of Jennings Place.

8:35 p.m., An officer performed a paper service in the 1700 block of Webster Street.

8:42 p.m., Officer attempted a paper service in the 1400 block of Webster Street. Subject had moved to another location.

On April 25, the Chillicothe Police Department received 82 calls for service.

Press release for April 26, 2019

1:14 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Sunset for a suspicious person. Officers located the subject who was waiting for a ride.

1:19 p.m. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Webster Street for suspicious activity. Officers did not locate any activity in the area.

3:30 p.m., Officers processed an adult male who turned himself in on two failure to appear warrants out of Chillicothe. Subject posted bond and was released from custody.

4:57 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 400 block of J.F.K. Ave. The investigation is ongoing.

6:44 p.m., An officer served a Livingston County Warrant on Kennadie Stottlemyre who came to the police department to turn herself in. She was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Jail.

7:58 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Herriman Street for a fire. Officers found a subject who was burning trash. The Chillicothe Fire Department was contact to extinguish the fire.

8:20 p.m., Officers spoke to a subject on the phone about a possible harassment. Officers gave the subject options and found that no harassment had occurred.

8:30 p.m., Officers responded to the Clay Street Park for children throwing rocks. Officers contacted the children and advised them to stop throwing rocks.

8:38 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Dickenson for an open door to the school. Officers checked the school and did not find anyone. The school was secured.

10:04 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a harassment. Officers contacted the complainant who stated people were driving by yelling at her. The subjects causing the issue had left the area.

11:11 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Henry Street for a subject who is intoxicated and refusing to leave the business. Officers contacted the subject who agreed to leave the area.

On April 26, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 66 calls for service.