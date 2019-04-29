Osage Beach Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Dorhauer said it was a first for firefighters this past weekend when they received a call about a goat in distress.

Osage Beach Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Dorhauer said it was a first for firefighters this past weekend when they received a call about a goat in distress.

The goat had caught the attention of nearby residents in the Linn Creek area who noticed the animal seemed to be stuck on the side of a hill in the Linn Creek area for 5 days.

At the time the call came in, firefighters in the district were tied up responding to 2 other incidents so the chief decided to go check the situation out himself. Dorhauer said when he arrived he saw the goat up on the hill. The goat appeared to be fine.

Dorhauer said when he would shine a light on him , the goat would walk away and find a tree to eat one.

After determining the goat was okay and able to move around and climb, Dorhauer said they decided to leave him where he was. He said the goat appeared to be able to leave the area if he so chose. While no rescue was needed, Dorhauer said the fire district can add that one to the unusual calls they have taken.

“Over the years we have run many different types of animal calls. Dogs falling through the ice, cats in trees and so on,” he said. “This is a first, when we were just called to a goat on the side of a hill that has been there for 5 days.” Dorhauer said it goes to show,” we are here for you, no matter what it is that is needed.”