A Missouri manufacturer’s wine poses a risk of explosion, the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is warning.

Six different types of bottled wine manufactured by the Eldon winery Casa de Loco may explode and should be immediately secured to prevent injury. The wine should not be consumed.

The wine products are unregistered and include Applesauced, Bellini Gold, Coming in Hot, Kona Lover Port, OCD, and Peachy Thoughts. They are known to have been distributed in Camdenton, Glasgow, Keytesville, Lebanon, Newburg, Osage Beach, Salisbury, St. Joseph, St. Robert, Stoutland, Sunrise Beach, Warsaw, and Wright City. The wines may also have been distributed directly by Casa de Loco to consumers at events in other locations.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is also currently investigating Casa de Loco for potential health and sanitation violations at its Eldon manufacturing premises. DHSS recommends any consumer or retailer with bottles of the affected wine products contain the product and store it in a location where it will be more secure should it explode.