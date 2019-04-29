Boone County students and FFA chapters took five first-place finishes in competitions judged during the organization’s state convention last week.

The Centralia FFA Chapter won the FFA agricultural issues forum leadership development event and the Columbia FFA chapter won agricultural sales leadership development event

In the leadership development competition, teams create a presentation focused on an important agricultural issue and give their presentation at least five times to community organizations before competing. In the sales competition, teams create an individual sales presentation and team sales situation. Competitors must demonstrate their ability to relate to customers, prospect for customers and carry out promotions.

Griffin Holliday of Centralia won the Equine Science Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award for his work breeding, selling, showing and marketing American Quarter Horses and Paint Horses. Holliday is a senior at Centralia High School.

Elizabeth Brooks of Ashland won the Agricultural Education Proficiency Award for her work teaching 50 third-graders about different sectors of agriculture and a first-grade agricultural literacy project. Brooks is a senior at Southern Boone High School.

Ethan Hilgedick of Hartsburg won the Vegetable Production Proficiency Award for his watermelon and pumpkins, grown on leased grounds and sold produce markets and local grocery stores.