Ameren Missouri will hold a public hearing in Rolla to discuss a rate increase for its natural gas services.

Ameren Missouri filed a natural gas rate case on Dec. 3, 2018 with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to increase annual natural gas revenues by $4.26 million. According to Ameren Missouri’s filing, the average annual change in natural gas rates for residential customers will be $26 per year.

The Public Service Commission issued an order setting public hearings on April 24, 2019 subsequent to Union Electric Company, d/b/a, Ameren Missouri, submitting to the Public Service Commission revised tariff sheets to implement a general rate increase of approximately $4,264,318 or 3.3 percent.

The Public Service Commission requested the parties submit proposed locations for local public hearings, and after considering the parties’ positions concerning local public hearings, the Public Service Commission has determined it will hold a public hearing in Rolla, in addition to holding public hearings in Cape Girardeau, Wentzville and Columbia.

The public hearing in Rolla will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the Council Chambers at Rolla City Hall located at 901 North Elm Street.

The Public Service Commission’s Public Policy and Outreach Department will make an informal presentation and conduct a question and answer session for the public at the beginning of public hearing at noon, and the hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Ameren Missouri, staff of the Missouri Public Service Commission, and the Office of the Public Counsel will have a representative available to address substantive issues during the question and answer sessions. Any other party may choose to have a representative present.

All comments submitted by members of the public whether in person or written and will be made a part of the record in this case.

Written comments can be submitted to the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission Staff. The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Public Service Commission.

Office of the Public Counsel contact information:

Address: Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230

Telephone: 1-866-922-2959

E-mail: opcservice@ded.mo.gov

Public Service Commission Staff contact information:

Address:

P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102

Telephone: 1-800-392-4211

E-mail: pscinfo@psc.mo.gov

The local public hearings will be held in facilities that meet the accessibility requirements of the American with Disabilities Act.

Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in the hearings should call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings.

Ameren Missouri provides natural gas service to 131,000 customers in Phelps, Audrain, Bollinger, Boone, Butler, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Cooper Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Lincoln, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Saline, Scott, Stoddard and Warren counties.