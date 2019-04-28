A 43-year-old man was arrested in Newburg and faces three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in connection with an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol into a report of a suspicious male behind the post office in Newburg, and two brothers accusing the 43-year-old of exposing his genitals to their two sisters, court documents state.

Paul R. Kimmel, 43, of Newburg was arrested on Tuesday, April 23 and charged with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, one count of first-degree sexual misconduct and two charges of enticement or attempted enticement of a child, according to the affidavit of probable cause issued by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I on Wednesday, April 24.

Kimmel’s bond was set at $250,000, and he was subsequently taken into custody at the Phelps County Jail, with an arraignment scheduled on Tuesday, April 30, according to court documents.

Troopers from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I arrested Kimmel on Tuesday, April 23 after Troop I communications contacted a trooper about a report of a suspicious person behind the post office within the city limits of Newburg, according to the probable cause.

According to the probable cause, after the trooper arrived on the scene, he made contact with a man, who said that a white male wearing a white shirt, red shorts, who had tattoos all over his body, had exposed his genitals to his sister and left the scene on foot and headed towards Big Piney River.

The man said to the trooper that the male had asked his sister if she wanted to have sex with him before he pulled down his pants and exposed himself, the probable cause states, and the man informed the trooper that his friend had identified the male as Kimmel.

According to the probable cause, the brother of the man who reported the incident, made a statement to the trooper that supported his brother’s statement. The brother said that while behind the shelter, he had observed the male behind the post office, who had a chair with him, who had stripped down and started performing a sexual act in front of his sister, and was talking out loud, the probable cause states.

The brother further told the trooper, according to the probable cause, that the male had also asked his sister to have sex with him. The trooper then contacted the female and asked what the male had said to her, according to the probable cause, the female said that she was with her sister behind the shelter and the male said to her, “You two want to have sex,” and he yelled at the female and her sister to come inside.

According to the probable cause after the trooper searched the area, troopers received information that the male identified as Kimmel had been staying at a residence in Newburg, and troopers proceeded to go to the residence to make contact with Kimmel, but troopers were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence.

According to the probable cause, Kimmel had called Troop I communications and asked why troopers were at his residence, after troopers had returned to the initial scene behind the post office.

During the investigation, the probable cause states that the trooper was able to positively identify Kimmel after Troop I communications provided the trooper with a photo of Kimmel at the scene and both brothers, after viewing the photo, said to the trooper, “That’s him.”

Troopers returned to Kimmel’s residence, and made contact with Kimmel inside, according to the probable cause. The trooper asked Kimmel if he had been behind the post office in Newburg earlier that evening, and Kimmel informed the trooper that he had been robbed, the probable cause states.

The trooper then asked Kimmel what he was wearing, and Kimmel said to the trooper he had been wearing red shorts, the probable cause states. The trooper then asked Kimmel what the chair was for, and according to the probable cause, Kimmel said to the trooper, that he had the chair with him because he was going to go camping.

The trooper then arrested Kimmel on Tuesday, April 23, and in accordance with department policy, Kimmel was searched, handcuffed and secured in the front passenger seat of the trooper’s patrol vehicle, the probable cause states. The trooper then informed Kimmel of his rights under the Miranda Court Decision, and Kimmel refused to make any further statements that pertained to the incident, according to the probable cause.

Kimmel was then transported to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and was placed on a 24-hour hold pending the issuance of a warrant, the probable cause states. During processing, the trooper was able to obtain photographs, and finger prints weren't obtained due to Kimmel’s mental state at the time of processing, the probable cause states.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department staff said, according to the probable cause, that the department was able to obtain fingerprints at a later time, and the case was closed by arrest.

Kimmel has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 at the Phelps County Courthouse, according to court documents.