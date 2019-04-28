Rolla High School's Future Business Leaders of America team recently competed in Springfield, Missouri at the state conference against teams from other school districts that span the state.

Twenty-four students from Rolla High School attended the conference, which is the best showing for Rolla High School to date. Students from Rolla High School are among four teams to compete at the national level in San Antonio on June 29, 2019 through July 2, 2019.





The Future Business Leaders of America national conferences help students prepare for careers in business by focusing on academic competitions and leadership development. According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education behind Future Business Leaders of America, each competitive event is cross-walked to National Business Education Association standards and fits into the major career facets of business eduction with students having the opportunity to compete at multiple levels of competition for scholarships and national honors.





Notable performances included:

— Senior, Daniel King, at Rolla High School, competed in the objective performance Healthcare Administration testing event and finished third in the state. This position won him an automatic advancement to the national competition.





— Aaron Haberman, Colin McEnaney and Kayla Fisher, students at Rolla High School, competed in the combined objective and performance event for Hospitality Management and finished fifth in the state. This position has landed the students as the first alternate to compete at the national level.





— Students, Stephanie Kim, Helen Leventis and Marliere Toothaker, at Rolla High School, competed in the prejudged performance event for Website Design and finished sixth in the state, which makes them the second alternate to compete at the national level.





— Michael Miller and Wyatt Parks, students at Rolla High School, competed in the combined objective and performance event for Banking and Financial Systems and both finished ninth in the state.





Congratulations to Rolla’s own students who have persisted to reflect the the academic prowess of the community's students.