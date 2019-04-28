When Phelps County Bank hired David Connell in 1989, he moved from Tennessee to Missouri and became the branch manager of PCB's St. James bank. Connell went on to serve as the Head of Lending, CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board for Phelps County Bank. But when Connell talks about his career, it's his first position in the banking industry that makes him smile. It was work that required stamina and a good pair of walking shoes.

“In 1979, my job was to go around town collecting money in Dyersburg, Tennessee. If a merchant had a customer who wrote a bad check, I would return the check to the business, and the business had to collect from the customer. I’m sure merchants hated to see me coming,” Connell remembers with a laugh. “It was good news when the bank promoted me to a teller position.”

In the 40 years since that humble beginning, Connell learned all he could about banking, and more importantly, he learned everything he could about good service. His goal was to anticipate the needs of his customers. Before the days of computers, Connell put little notes around the inside of his drive-thru teller window so he could remember the names of his customers, and how much money they wanted back in cash when they deposited their paychecks. On Fridays, Connell would have a line of cars in the drive-thru stretching down the block.

“David maintained that level of dedication throughout his entire career,” says Phelps County Bank President J. Kent Robinson. “He is a man of integrity who mentored an entire generation of bankers. His philosophy was simple… do the right thing.”

“David was a part of the leadership team that worked to make Phelps County Bank a 100% employee-owned institution,” Robinson adds. “It took courage. He was and continues to be a visionary. We are so pleased that David will remain on our Board of Directors.”

In addition to Connell’s work inside Phelps County Bank, he has more than 20 years of volunteer work in the community. Connell was on the board of directors for RCDC (Rolla Community Development Corporation) for nearly a decade. He also served on the board for: The Rolla Chamber of Commerce, the St. James Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Town of Missouri, and the St. James Golf Club. Connell coached Kiwanis Basketball and Little League Baseball and was the Treasurer for the United Methodist Church.

Since Connell’s retirement this spring, he and his wife Candace have moved to Columbia, Missouri to be closer to their children and grandchildren. “Boone County just added a great family to its community,” Robinson says. “David didn’t want a party or a lot of fanfare when he retired, so we honored his wishes, but know this: our community is a better place today because of David Connell. There is no doubt he left big shoes to fill and his daily presence here at Phelps County Bank will be missed.”