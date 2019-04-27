James L. Rupert, 70, of Quincy, Ill., was flown to Blessing Hospital in Quincy after suffering moderate injuries in a motorcycle accident at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Marion County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Rupert was riding a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan west on state Highway 168 four miles west of Philadelphia, when it ran off the road and struck an embankment. Rupert was using a safety device.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County and Shelby County Sheriff's Departments, Marion County Ambulance District and Marion County R-2 Fire Department.