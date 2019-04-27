Columbia police found five pounds of methamphetamine in a package addressed to a home on Hanover Boulevard and arrested two residents after the SWAT team served a search warrant Friday.

A dog trained to detect narcotics identified the package as suspicious and detectives obtained a search warrant to open it, a news release issued by the Columbia Police Department stated. After verifying that it contained drugs, the package was taken to 1701 Hanover Blvd. as part of a controlled delivery, the release stated.

A search warrant for the residence was obtained after the package was accepted, the release stated. The department deployed its Bearcat armored vehicle as part of the operation when the search was conducted about 4 p.m. Friday.

The methamphetamine and 12 firearms were found in the residence. Three of the guns were identified as stolen, the release stated.

The residents were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a weapon, the release stated.

The release did not identify those arrested. The Boone County Jail log published Saturday morning showed two residents of the Hanover Boulevard address were in custody. Bryan Tullous, 36, and Cassiopeia Blaise, 24, were being held on suspicion of drug trafficking and weapons charges with a bond to be set after formal charges are filed.

The weapons charges are for being felons in possession of firearms. Tullous has a 2014 conviction from Randolph County for drug possession and Blaise has a 2011 conviction in Randolph County for two counts of drug distribution.

The investigation was conducted with assistance from the East Central Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, the release stated.