Missouri is one of eight states participating in the multi-state compact allowing licensed psychologists to practice across state lines.

This week, psychology joins other healthcare professions utilizing interstate compacts to address the regulation of interstate practice. PSYPACT is an interstate compact specifically designed to facilitate the practice of telepsychology and the temporary face-to-face practice of psychology across state lines.

Upon becoming operational, each PSYPACT participating state will select one Commissioner to serve as that state’s representative on the PSYPACT Commission. The PSYPACT Commission is the governing body of PSYPACT and is responsible for the drafting and publications of PSYPACT Bylaws and Rules. Upon completion of these documents and finalization of requirements for the ASPPB E.Passport Certificate (for telepsychology) and Interjurisdictional Practice Certificate (for temporary practice), the process will open for licensed psychologists to apply for and begin using these certificates and practice under the authority of PSYPACT.

“Missouri is honored to be a part of the PSYPACT Commission,” says Sharon Lightfoot, PhD, Chair of the Missouri State Committee of Psychologists. “We’re leading the way in exemplary practices in psychology regulation. This is an important step forward for our state in public protection and increased access to psychological services for our citizens, as well as easing interstate practice for Missouri psychologists.”

Lightfoot also says that it’s important for Missouri to have a seat at the table as a part of the PSYPACT Commission as the group works to develop the bylaws and rules which will be used to govern the standardized practice across the compact states.

“We want the needs of our Missouri citizens to always be kept at the forefront of these decisions,” she said. “We want to make the process of working in Missouri to be as streamlined and efficient as possible for qualified practitioners, while at the same time working together to regulate our profession for the safety of the public we serve.”