A long overdue recognition event will take place Friday, May 3 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the Community Fireplace Lounge at the Centre: Rolla's Health and Recreation Complex.

The Board of Directors of the Recreation for Everyone Foundation in cooperation with the Centre will formally unveil the plaque with the image of the late Bob McKune acknowledging what is known as the “McKune Scholarship.”

This event is also the unofficial return of the Community Fireplace Lounge to the people of Rolla and Patrons of the Centre. For the last nine months this space has been shared with overflow cardio exercise equipment to accommodate Missouri S&T students displaced from the expansion and remodeling of the Student Recreation Center on campus which was dedicated last week.

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, McKune family and friends, and the Morning Mayors — of which Bob McKune invented — will be on hand for the brief ceremony at 7 a.m. with coffee and light refreshments for the duration of the reception and Morning Mayor show from 7a.m. to 9 a.m.

This is not a fundraising event however tax-deductible donations will be graciously accepted as well as opportunities for planned giving to the Foundation.

To date the Foundation has over $125,000 saved in perpetuity, and 100 percent of contributions go directly to the recipients, administrative costs and clerical expenses are donated. The proceeds are used to directly fund scholarships for those patrons who are in need of financial assistance for memberships.

Currently there are approximately 20 individuals and families receiving partial assistance to enable recipients to have full access to the entire facility including the pool, walking track, gymnasium and fitness equipment. Numerous recipients – the majority of which are children- have been able to further their health goals like losing weight and just keeping active regardless of weather conditions.

In the last 17 years over 250 children, parents and individuals have benefitted from the Foundation which was the vision of Bob McKune and other community leaders in parallel with the creation of the Centre: Rolla’s Health and Recreation Complex that opened June 1, 2002.

For more information about the scholarship stop by Friday, May 3 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or ask at the front desk at the Centre, or contact Angie Profitt Recreation for Everyone Board member at Phelps County Bank.