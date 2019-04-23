The salon was an idea answering a need to help children build their self-confidence and educate children about good hygiene.

Drew Cannon, field representative for Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler, is pictured with Camdenton School Board Member Nancy Masterson visiting the “Snip It Salon” in Dogwood Elementary School. Drew was interested in this unique program offered in the Camdenton School District. The salon was an idea answering a need to help children build their self-confidence and educate children about good hygiene. The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club helped with funding the equipment and local stylists and barbers volunteer their time each month. Drew has been in our district of late to help us navigate the channels to obtain funding that will benefit our students. Most recently through the efforts of Representative Hartzler who wrote a letter to members of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense asking for a funding increase for JROTC programs and contacts with the Pentagon, Camdenton will be starting a JROTC program in the next school year.