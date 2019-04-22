Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) have recently arrested several area residents, including three charged with driving while intoxicated.

At 9:50 p.m., on April 19, Heather A. Haynes, 33, Gallatin, was arrested by a trooper for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated - prior; speeding and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was arrested and taken to Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and placed on a 12-hour hold.

According to MSHP arrest reports, a trooper arrested Megan Guffey, 19, Trenton, at about 11:55 a.m., on April 20, for a misdemeanor warrant for no seatbelt. She was taken to the Trenton Police Department.

Cameron Barger, 31, Hamilton, was also arrest by the MSHP for an alleged DWI and failure to dim headlights at about 11:52 p.m., on April 20. He was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center and placed on a 24-hour hold.

At about 6:34 p.m., on April 21, MSHP reports state James S. Ewing, 41, Trenton, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was later released from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.