Missouri Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to begin performing bridge maintenance Wednesday on Route F in Knox County.

During the construction, there will be one-lane traffic with a 10-foot width restriction one mile before the bridge of Little Fabius River to one mile after the bridge. Work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 1-888-275-6636.