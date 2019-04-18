Hannibal Middle School faculty members chose five students as March Students of the Month

Sixth grade:

Jared Patrick Locke is the son of Jeff and Kori Locke. He is a member of the Drama Club and played Billy in “Honk” and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Jared competes on the Hannibal Hawks Soccer Team and the Hannibal Youth Pirate Basketball Team. He was named to the A Honor Roll. Jared enjoys Fishing, triathalons — biking, swimming and running — hunting and boating

Vincent Tyler Nicosia is the son of Crystal Williams and Jason Nicosia. He plays trumpet in band at HMS.

Seventh grade

Wesley Bernard Dwight is the son of Justin and Angie Dwight. His nickname is Wes. Wesley plays percussion in band and is a LEAP student. He competes in football, basketball and baseball. Wesley was selected to the Northeast Missouri Honor Band and the A Honor Roll. He enjoys playing sports, video games, and spending time with friends.

Olivia Leird Mears is the daughter of Ariel and Heather Mears. She competes in track, All-Star Cheer at Tri-City Quest on Team Onyx and is the HMS Football Team Cheer Captain. Olivia has been named to the A Honor Roll. She enjoys cheer and tumbling.

Eighth grade

Hannah LeaAnne Otten is the daughter of Chad and Jill Otten. Her nickname is Nanny. Hannah is a member of the Lighthouse Team. She is active in cheerleading. Hannah enjoys singing, cheer, art, pageants, and her pets — especially her cat, Buzz.