The Kirksville City Council passed several ordinances at its Monday meeting to continue the process of reorganizing the city’s municipal code.

The Council voted to approve changes to an earlier ordinance eliminating Kirksville’s municipal court. The ordinance adds a fee of $1 per case for a judicial education fund, which will go toward education on the proper handling of municipal cases for the Adair County Circuit Clerk. The training will be administered by the city.

Another ordinance grants City Attorney John Slavin the ability to decide on the disposition of cases still before the municipal court when it formally closes on May 1. Slavin will decide which cases need to be refiled, which may include open warrants or cases where a person is still paying off a fine.

Another resolution related to the codes revision approved a change to the city’s fee schedule. Rather than being included within the city code itself, fees such as municipal court fees, ballfield rental fees and business license fees will be included in a separate document.

City Manager Mari Macomber said the new fee schedule will be easier and less costly to update using this process. She said it will also be easier to respond to any future changes in state law related to municipal fees.

In other business, the Council approved the purchase of asphalt cement oil from Marathon Petroleum from April through November. The product is necessary for the manufacture of asphalt at the city’s asphalt plant.

Based on estimates for this year, Public Works Director Glenn Balliew said in a report, it is expected that the city will purchase approximately $140,000 worth of oil during that period.

The Council also approved the purchase of a new sign truck chassis. A sign truck a specialized truck used by the Public Works Department for street sign maintenance and traffic and street light work. The truck will be purchased for $33,617 through the Missouri Department of Transportation Cooperative Purchasing Agreement program.

The new chassis, a 2019 Ford F550 two-wheel drive cab, will be outfitted with a truck bed and other equipment from the city’s existing sign truck.

“These trucks are very, very expensive, so we’re going to buy the chassis to refurbish and rebuild the truck that we have,” Balliew said.

The Council also approved the destruction of some city records from previous years in accordance with the Municipal Government Record Retention Schedule. During its study session, the Council discussed the possibility of transferring an aircraft rescue and firefighting truck to the city of Perryville. The 1996 model was used at the Kirksville Regional Airport until recently, when Kirksivlle received a 2015 model in a transfer from the city of Joplin.

Balliew said the truck is a specific model that is not well suited to use outside of emergency response at an airport. Council members said they were agreeable to transferring the truck to Perryville.

Resident Danny McDowell again spoke to the Council to suggest they form a citizens’ advisory group to handle complaints about code violations and other matters.

McDowell said the Council and the city’s Codes Department have been unresponsive to his complaints about his neighbor’s dogs.

Council member Chuck Long said he has visited McDowell’s home several times and has not seen or heard the dogs.

McDowell said he and other residents have been taking legal steps to form a group outside of the city government for citizens concerned about codes and other issues. He said the group could be a nonprofit similar to the Columbia-based Citizens for Justice, an organization focused on police accountability, and that he was also looking into pursuing legal action against the city.