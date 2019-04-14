Ron and Deb Fischer’s message to the community is simple.

“We’re here to help.”

The Fischers operate the Community Mission, located at 402 N. Elson St. in Kirksville. The Mission provides a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and operates a thrift store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“I always encourage anybody to come and have a meal, see what we’re about,” Ron Fischer said. “We’re more than willing to help anyone in need. Someone has a fire, they’ve lost everything, I hope they come here. We stand ready to help individuals and families and communities.”

The Fischers got involved with the Mission through volunteer work. It started with one day a week, and grew to a few more. When Ron had a shoulder injury and couldn’t work, rather than grow frustrated they saw it as an opportunity.

“I just think now it was the Lord, because (my shoulder) would not get well. Instead of thinking you’re going to paint the garage, here was something where we came up and just helped. My eyes just went wide open because I didn’t realize there was this kind of need in our town,” he said.

And after seeing that need, and helping those people in need, Deb said, they knew what they wanted to do.

“Once you do this and you see people, it tugs at your heart,” she said. “It gets into your blood and you can’t get it out. “The main thing is to help people. Nobody should go cold. Nobody should go without clothes. Once you see somebody who has nothing, the look in their face. They’re scared. They don’t know what to do. If you can help them, it’s just a wonderful feeling.”

The Fischers and a third partner, Bruce Waddle, took over the Community Mission in the fall of 2017. Waddle died shortly thereafter, and the Fischers have gone on from there. Waddle’s legacy remains visible, however, in the name itself.

“Bruce wanted it to be called the Community Mission because he wanted it to be part of the community, to really take care of the community,” Deb said.

The Community Mission draws its support from a variety of sources. It is tied in with some local grocery stores and the Central Food Bank, and receives some monetary donations from members of the local community.

People also donate items to be sold in the thrift store, and those sales in turn support the meal operation. At least, the stuff that is sold and isn’t given away. Deb looks at donations as a two-way street.

“We want people to know that we give to the community,” she said. “It’s given to us, so I like to bless that community and give it back.

“People come in and say, ‘I’ve only got the clothes on my back.’ Go get yourself some clothes.”

The Fischers are appreciative and grateful for what they have, while noting more community support would help a great deal.

“If somebody is in spring cleaning and they come across some items, they don’t want to mess with a yard sale, call us,” Ron said. “If we have that, that in turn can be sold, we’ve got some money to operate. If somebody feels like that’s the way they can help, that’s great.”

Monetary donations, too, are welcome. It costs quite a bit to operate the kitchen, which doesn’t generate any revenue for the organization as it feeds 50-70 people each day.

“The community support is vital to our continuance,” he said.

The Community Mission celebrated its grand re-opening April 6, welcoming the community through its doors. The organization received a heavy dose of help from Truman State University students in the months leading up to the event.

Tau Lambda Sigma, a service sorority, and Alpha Phi Omega, a co-ed service fraternity, sent members in shifts to clean up and organize the thrift store. Both organizations plan to continue the partnership moving forward and representatives praised the Fischers for their work.

“I don’t think they realize the community couldn’t function without them,” Alpha Phi Omega’s Sara LaChance said.

And many people may not realize how an organization like the Community Mission could quickly become vital to their own lives.

“Most of our folks just want to know that they still matter. If you sit down beside them and talk to them…we’re all just one bad diagnosis away from having nothing. Six months in a major hospital will just decimate anybody’s savings,” Ron said. “There are plenty of people that fall through the cracks. Maybe we stand in there a little bit to fill that gap.”