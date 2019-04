North Central Missouri Children's Advocacy Center is hosting a fundraiser, Champagne & Diamonds, from 5-10 p.mm., this Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Chillicothe.

The event begins at 5 p.m., with a social hour, dinner at 6 p.m., and live auction featuring various themed baskets will follow. The evening will also include a dance. Glasses of champagne will be for sale for $10. Tickets are $30 each or $50 for a couple and should be purchased in advance by calling Adria Moore at 660-359-2874.