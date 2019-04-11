The public is invited to a hearing May 2 that will discuss a future Missouri Department of Transportation improvement project on Baltimore Street.

The project will run from north of Illinois Street to south of Patterson Street. The work will include resurfacing, drainage improvements and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility improvements.

The hearing will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Adair County Annex Building. Maps and drawings will be available for viewing and MoDOT representatives will be on hand to answer questions.

Information about the project is also available online at modot.org/northeast.