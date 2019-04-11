Kirksville could soon be seeing some changes at a major intersection.

Kirksville’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday approved a rezoning request for 302 S. Baltimore, at the corner of Baltimore and Jefferson streets, that could pave the way for a new development and business.

At least after they do it over.

Thursday, City Planner Chayton True said there was an error in the notification process for neighboring property owners. A title company working with the group requesting the zoning change failed to send out the certified mailers to those neighbors.

As a result, the Commission will need to revisit the issue during its May meeting.

Currently zoned as a Planned Office District, the request was to change the zone to Extensive Commercial District. City documents state the building currently on the property - which in the past has been used seasonally to sell fireworks - “has become blighted and underutilized for its prime location at a busy intersection in the central portion of the community.”

A developer wants to build a new commercial property to house a “retail establishment.” That kind of business would be prohibited under the current zoning.

The exact business has not yet been announced.

Documents also state the developer plans to work with the City of Kirksville and Missouri Department of Transportation to establish new entrances and exits to the property.

The Commission amended the request and approved a change to a Planned Commercial zone. This type of zoning would require the developer to submit site plans for approval. The amendment was proposed by Commissioner David Jacobs, who believed the Commission should have more input over the final plans given the high traffic volume at that corner.

The Commission also held a public hearing for Mark Twain Communication to erect a 190-foot communication tower at 119 W. Main St. in downtown Kirksville. The address is currently a vacant lot on the corner of Main and Harrison streets.

The company proposes installing a fence that would “resemble the existing black fencing” in the downtown and at Forest-Llewellyn Cemetery “to respect the historic character” of the area.

The Commission approved the Special Use Permit on the condition Kirksville’s Board of Adjustment will approve the tower’s height. Current zoning downtown limits the height of structures to 150 feet.

Mark Twain Communication officials say tower construction will allow their company to offer affordable, high-speed wireless internet access in Kirksville.