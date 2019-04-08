Livingston County R-III's Megan Hardie is honored for dedication to Livingston County R-III Schools.

Megan Hardie, superintendent of the Livingston County R-III School District was among eight Missouri superintendents recognized by the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) for outstanding performance as a new superintendent.

“I was very honored and humbled to be considered for the New Superintendent of Schools Award and represent the Northwest Region at the MASA Conference,” she said.

Hardie was nominated for the honor by her colleagues in the Northwest MASA District. She was honored during the awards banquet at the MASA Spring Conference on March 27.

The award is presented annually to superintendents who are in their second or third year of employment as a superintendent and have made a measurable contribution to the school district which they serve.

Before coming to Chula, Hardie taught at Lindbergh Elementary, Saint Joseph School District, for six years. She then spent two years at Minnie Cline Elementary, Savannah R-III School District, and then was hired to be the school administrator for Livingston County R-III two years ago.

“It is a privilege to serve the Chula students, parents, faculty/staff and community,” Hardie said.