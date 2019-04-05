The utility maintenance division of Kirksville’s Public Works Department has begun work to replace a water main on East Cottonwood Street.

The work will be conducted between North New and North Baltimore Streets. East Cottonwood Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic at times to allow the utility maintenance crew to work safely. No parking will be allowed on this section of street during the improvement project.

The work should be completed by April 30, though it is dependent upon weather. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (660) 627-1291.