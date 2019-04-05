ONWARD AND UPWARD

Timberlake Engineering recently announced the addition of new team member, Columbia native Alex Timberlake. Timberlake joins the Timberlake team as a project engineer. In this role, he will work remotely from Colorado and will be designing HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems for commercial buildings. Timberlake earned a bachelor’s of science degree in mechanical engineering from Colorado State University. His previous experience includes working for The Ballard Group and Architectural Engineering Consultants.

Governor Mike Parson has appointed John Worden of Columbia to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. Worden is currently the Director of the University of Missouri Extension’s Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI). Prior to joining LETI, he had a 21-year career with the Columbia Police Department, rising to the rank of Sergeant. He was also recently named as the Senior Director of the MU Center for Excellence in First Responder Education. He holds a master’s and bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Missouri.

The Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute (RJI) recently awarded seven 2019-20 fellowships. This year’s fellows will tackle projects ranging from improving gun violence to helping newsrooms get the most out of push notifications. There are three types of fellowships: residential, institutional and nonresidential. Residential fellows spend eight months at the Missouri School of Journalism. The 2019–20 residential fellow is Jim MacMillan. Those with institutional fellowships work on projects that leverage resources at their company. Those receiving institutional fellowships are Virginia Arrigucci with The Associated Press and Carolyn Robinson with the Solutions Journalism Network. Nonresidential fellows explore their ideas from their home or office, with an occasional visit to RJI. The nonresidential fellows are Michael Epstein, Krystal Knapp, Neil Mara and Leezel Tanglao.

Columbia College Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Piyusha Singh recently announced the promotion of Dr. Lisa Ford Brown to the position of Dean of the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences. She will oversee the degree programs for Criminal Justice and Human Services, History and Political Science; Education; English and Communication, Art and Music; and Sociology and Psychology degree programs. Ford-Brown had served as interim dean since July 2018 following 17 years as a faculty member at the college. “Dr. Ford-Brown’s passion for helping our students and faculty members succeed and her commitment to Columbia College make her the ideal choice for this position,” Singh said. “Her wealth of institutional knowledge and the innovative perspective she brings to the table gives me great confidence in her vision and direction.” Ford-Brown has a Ph.D. in Speech Communication from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Arts in Communication from Indiana State University and a Bachelor of Science in Communication from Indiana State University.

KUDOS

The Boone County Historical Society’s Endowment Trust Board has selected its 2019 inductees to the Boone County Hall of Fame:

The 2019 living recipient is retired chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, the honorable Ann Covington. Covington was the first female to serve the state in a number of judicial roles. She was selected to serve as a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals in 1987, named to the Missouri Supreme Court in 1989 and was the first female chief justice in 1993. She served on the University of Missouri Board of Curators from 2013 to 2015 and is a member of the Truman Scholarship and Mark Twain Fellowship committees at MU. In 2017 she was inducted into the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame. She earned her juris doctorate from the University of Missouri School of Law.

The 2019 organization or business inductee is Buchroeders Jewelry. Founded in 1896, Buchroeders is the leading provider of diamonds and engagement rings in the Midwest. Boone County native Mills Menser, president and owner of Buchroeders, purchased the business in 2007 from his father, Michael, who purchased it from the Buchroeders family in 1971. Buchroeders has several locations.

The 2019 posthumous recognition goes to a pioneer in American College Football, the late Don Faurot (1902–1995). Faurot was a football, baseball and basketball player, coach and college athletics administrator. Through those roles he had an eight-decade association with the University of Missouri. Faurot was the athletic director at Missouri from 1935 to 1942 and again from 1946 to 1967. Faurot was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 1961. In 1972, the Tigers’ football playing surface was officially named Faurot Field in his honor.