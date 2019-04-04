Freshmen will continue to be allowed to live in fraternity houses for two more years before new University of Missouri rules require their Greek organization to meet academic and conduct standards to continue the practice.

The decision comes 18 months after a consultant’s report recommended banning freshmen from chapter houses following a review that found widespread instances of risky behavior at fraternities and poor oversight from the university.

The decision, included in a Fraternity and Sorority Life Advisory Board report issued Monday, was announced by the university Thursday in a news release. The advisory board report covered all the issues addressed in the Dyad Strategies report issued in October 2017 and includes initiatives for making fraternities and sororities more diverse and to reduce hazing by granting limited amnesty for self-reporting.

“The review of MU’s fraternities and sororities has been a comprehensive process that has included input from dozens of Greek students from day one,” Matt Elben, president of the Interfraternity Council, said in the news release. “This plan gives us steps forward to thrive as a community while ensuring the safety of everyone involved in these great organizations.”

The news release and the advisory board report highlight the positive role Greek organizations play on campus and the traditions associated with their presence dating back 150 years. The advisory board, the release stated, included more than 40 alumni, parents and students, most from fraternities and sororities. The final report is a revision of recommendations released in July.

“From the beginning of this process, I have been committed to supporting our Greek community and making it the best in the nation,” Gary Ward, vice chancellor for operations and interim vice chancellor of student affairs, said in the release. “We know that these organizations are a vital part of the Mizzou student experience, and we see this plan as an expression of our commitment to enhance and protect that rich tradition.”

There are currently six fraternities suspended from campus and five fraternities and one sorority on probation. Incidents that led to the suspensions range from a hazing incident at one fraternity in which a pledge engaged in a vodka-chugging contest that nearly killed him to an assault of two non-fraternity students by pledges at another.

There are four governing associations for Greek organizations on the MU campus — the Interfraternity Council comprised of chapters formed mainly before the university began admitting black students; the Panhellenic Association that includes the traditionally white sororities; the Panhellenic Council with traditionally black fraternities and sororities; and the Multicultural Greek Council, which has five organizations formed more recently and which admit students of all identities and backgrounds.

The Dyad Strategies report focused its strongest recommendations for changing the system on the Interfraternity Council chapters. Most have off-campus houses and are the most frequent offenders brought up for organizational discipline.

The consultant’s report recommended requiring registration of all social events at houses, limiting alcohol to common areas of chapter houses, requiring chapters to allow auditors who inspect houses during parties to visit individual member’s rooms and limiting non-member guests to three per chapter member.

“Research suggests that by removing alcohol/drinking from guest rooms during registered social events and restricting its use/availability to common areas during social events curbs both binge drinking and sexual assault,” the report stated.

The advisory board report requires third-party alcohol vendors for social events in chapter houses, licensed security firms to monitor the events, registration of events and limits so parties last no longer than four hours and only occur Thursday through Sunday.

The advisory board recommends allowing auditors, who visit houses to monitor compliance with the rules, to enter the house immediately upon arrival and to enter member’s individual rooms when there is a reasonable suspicion of a violation.

The issue of allowing freshmen in fraternity houses is closely tied to the way new members are recruited. The advisory board sets rules that would eliminate recruitment of new members in the spring and summer before they enroll at MU, but allow a formal process that coincides with Summer Welcome events.

“One of the most challenging recommendations was the suggestion of removing freshmen students from living in fraternity chapter facilities,” the report states. “Our research shows that MU is one of only six universities that utilize the ‘freshmen in Greek housing’ model. Some argue that our housing inventory is so large, we must accept freshmen.”

To continue having freshmen live in chapter houses after the beginning of the fall 2021 semester, organizations would have to agree to ban drugs and alcohol on the premises, have a full-time live-in house director and at least four members of the executive board who live in the house. Students wishing to live in chapter houses as freshman must have had a grade point average of 3.0 or higher in their most recent semester, whether in college or high school.

The timelines for implementation are long to allow for the transition, the news release stated.

"Greek alumni are some of the strongest supporters of Mizzou, and Mizzou has shown that it is one of the strongest supporters of this rich tradition of brotherhood and sisterhood by facilitating this process,” said Ted Hellman, advisory board member and a founder of the MU Fraternity Alumni Consortium. “I am confident that these changes will position fraternities and sororities to flourish at Mizzou, ensuring that young men and women will continue to benefit from the leadership, academic, philanthropic and social opportunities that come with Greek life.”

