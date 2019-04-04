I have always enjoyed the beach as a vacation spot and at one time I was lucky enough to call the beach my home. In recent years though, I've been landlocked and have not gotten to the beach. That was until last summer when my wife and I made it to a beach on the coast of Georgia.

It was a good time but I felt out of touch while I was there. Specifically, I felt like I did not know how to go to the beach anymore. That may sound goofy but it is true.

Going to the beach had always been simple. That was one of the best parts of the beach. There wasn’t much to keep up with. You wore a swim suit, flip-flops and sunglasses. You took a towel, suntan lotion, a chair and maybe a book, inflatable raft or Frisbee. Things you could carry yourself.

Those days are gone. Going to the beach is now very complicated. So much so that I feel the need to warn others planning a trip to the beach after a long absence.

There are a variety of modern advancements for beach adventures. Foot wear is a good example. Flip-flops are now completely inappropriate. Water shoes are the new standard. They protect the entire foot and can be worn in or out of the water.

Water shoes work well but there are two caveats. They tend to get sucked off your feet in wet sand. They also fill with sand that never goes away. You can rinse the shoes a hundred times and sand still pours out.

Sand remaining in water shoes is the worst of the two problems. It just never goes away, ever. It is like glitter, Easter grass and Playdough. Those never go away either. Our kids grew up and moved away years ago and still, look under the cushions on the sofa, open the freezer door or look in the medicine cabinet and there they are. It seems the only solution to the retention of the sand and the other unwanted items is to burn your house to the ground.

To avoid the shoe-sand problem I decided to wear strap-on sports sandals. They protected my feet, but did not fall off or collect sand.

Another component of attire to consider is your sunglasses. I tended to buy cheap sunglasses for the beach. If I lost the glasses in the water they were cheap to replace. But more expensive polarized sunglasses are the preferred choice. They provide better protection for your eyes and you can see things in the water with more clarity. Although, some of the creepy crawly things I saw in the water were a little unnerving.

Suntan lotions have changed too. The lotion used to be for helping you get a tan. Now skin protection is the thing. Tans are evil. You want your lotion to have a high skin protection factor rating (SPF). I used SPF 1200. It protected my fair skin well but it took a power washer to get it off. Later I bought more and used it to undercoat my car for the winter.

Beach implements have also been upgraded. Implements used to be fairly limited to beach chairs, a pail and shovel. But now a large canopy is essential. You are required to rise and shine hours before you intend to hit the beach to set up the canopy. This reserves your space (command post) for later. If you have small children, a special tent for the children is required to spare them from the sun.

Pails and shovels have been replaced by serious excavating equipment.

The newest of implements, an item I am impressed with, is a large flag and pole for flying your school colors. The poles are placed next to the canopy. Multiple universities were represented up and down the beach during my last trip. Care must be taken to differentiate these flags from those used by life guards to warn you of rip tides, sharks etc.

A wagon to carry your stuff is an obvious need. This is the one piece of gear I did have immediate access to during my last trip. We stayed at an Air B&B equipped with a little red wagon. The B&B was a block from the beach so the wagon was a big help carrying our meager amount of necessities. Well, it was up to the point. When I reached the dry sand between the end of the road and the compact sand close to the water, the wagon wheels cut through the dry sand like a hot knife through butter. The wagon sank to its axles.

I was left dragging the wagon like a tractor dragging a sled in a tractor pull. The modern frequent flying beach dwellers looked on with disgust. “Amateur.” I discovered that “real beach wagons” have balloon tires. They don’t sink into dry sand.

I think this just about covers most of the information one needs to make a modern beach adventure successful. I hope the information proves helpful if you are heading to the beach!

Dr. K. Jeffrey Miller is a chiropractor at Missouri Orthopedic Institute and the author of “The Road to Happiness Is Always Under Construction: 50 Activities for Creating a Positive Outlook.” His column publishes the first Friday of each month.